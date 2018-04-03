RSHS Track and Field Competes at UVU High School Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team competed at the 2018 Utah Valley University High School Invitational in Orem, Utah on Saturday, March 31.

Favour Wanjoku took third place in the girl’s long jump, and finished 22nd in the 100 meter dash. Selena Cudney placed fourth in the long jump, and 14th in the 200 meter dash.

Shaunti Longfellow took 10th in the 800 meter run. Jenae Ramirez finished 15th in the 400 meter dash.

Erick Salcido finished first in the 300 meter hurdles, and took seventh in the 200 meter dash. Cole Goich took second place in both the 300 meter and 110 meter hurdles, while Seth Hymas took seventh place in both the 300 meter and 110 meter hurdles.



David Medina took fourth in the 800 meter run, and 11th in the 1600 meter run. Favor Okere took 12th place in the 100 meter dash. Damon Longfellow finished in seventh place in the 400 meter dash.

Parker Jones took 10th place in the 800 meter run. Hunter Hanson took 10th place in the long jump, and 16th place in the 400 meter dash. Zach Geffre took ninth place in the discuss, and 14th place in the shot put.

Check out the whole team’s individual results from the meet below.



Girl’s Results



Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

56. Hanna Crockett 5:53.11

64. Alex Riley 5:58.21

85. Scarlett Sisemore 6:10.14

95. Ashlyn Wolfe 6:18.28

Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

22. Favour Wanjoku 13.51

58. Cali Pollastro 15.02

71. Hanna Johns 15.94

Girl’s 4×100 Meter Relay

8. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 52.72

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

15. Jenae Ramirez 1:02.67

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

10. Shaunti Longfellow 2:27.06

28. Hanna Crockett 2:36.56

29. Erin Poyer 2:36.83

37. Alex Riley 2:43.00

Girl’s Sprint Medley Relay

3. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 4:27.52

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

14. Selena Cudney 27.16

56. Cali Pollastro 30.60

62. Hanna Johns 32.59

Girl’s Long Jump

3. Favour Wanjoku 17-01.50

4. Selena Cudney 16-10.00

Boy’s Results



Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

11. David Medina 4:30.14

86. Jayson Caudell 5:00.73

95. Kolin McIrvin 5:10.47

96. Dominik McCall 5:11.23

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles

2. Cole Goich 16.36

7. Seth Hymas 16.84

Boy’s 100 Meter Dash

12. Favor Okere 11.53

73. Everett Whitman 12.37

Boy’s 4×100 Meter Relay

6. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 44.23

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

7. Damon Longfellow 51.08

16. Hunter Hanson 52.66

31. Jaeden Carnahan 53.95

53. Braden Doak 57.72

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles

1. Erick Salcido 41.22

2. Cole Goich 41.52

7. Seth Hymas 42.65

34. Braden Doak 47.90

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

4. David Medina 1:58.28

10. Parker Jones 2:00.60

28. Shane Ramsey 2:08.39

36. Jayson Caudell 2:12.17

2. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 3:41.10

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

7. Erick Salcido 23.02

27. Favor Okere 24.00

45. Everett Whitman 24.83

60. Braden Doak 25.79

67. Collin Madsen 26.21

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

6. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 3:32.49

Boy’s Shot Put

14. Zach Geffre 41-06.00

Boy’s Discuss

9. Zach Geffre 134-04.25

21. Derek Lionberger 116-09.50

Boy’s High Jump

14. Favor Okere 5-06.25

27. Derek Lionberger 5-06.25

Boy’s Long Jump

10. Hunter Hanson 20-01.25

28. Seth Hymas 18-10.00

47. Shane Ramsey 17-11.00

56. Collin Madsen 16-11.25

Boy’s Pole Vault

11. Vance Madsen 11-00.00

For full meet results, click here.