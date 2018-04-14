RSHS Track & Field Hosts Meet of Hope Invitational [PHOTOS]

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team hosted the Meet of Hope Invitational today at the RSHS track.

Both the RSHS girl’s and boy’s track and field teams placed first with 282 points and 233 points, respectively.

Both the Farson-Eden High School girl’s and boy’s teams took seventh place, with 27 and 36 points, respectively.



Rock Springs High School

Girl’s Team Scores

Rock Springs HS-WY 233 Pinedale HS 116 Evanston HS 111 HEM 49 Mountain View HS 47 Big Piney HS 43 Farson HS 27 Saratoga 26

Boy’s Team Scores

Rock Springs HS-WY 282 Evanston HS 112 Mountain View HS 89 HEM 50 Big Piney HS 48 Pinedale HS 47 Farson HS 36 Saratoga 18

Combined Team Scores

Rock Springs HS-WY 515 Evanston HS 223 Pinedale HS 163 Mountain View HS 136 HEM 99 Big Piney HS 91 Farson HS 63 Saratoga 44

