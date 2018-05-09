RSHS Track & Field Takes 10th at BYU Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School track and field team took tenth place out of 55 4A-6A teams at the Mr. Mac/BYU Invitational in Provo, Utah, on Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5.

The Tigers track and field team totaled up 37.5 points to take tenth place.

The boys team took 14th place with 17.5 points, while the girls took 13th place with 20 points.



Check out RSHS’ results from the meet below.

Boy’s Results



100 Meter Dash

32. Erick Salcido 11.51

42. Favor Okere 11.61

Boy’s 200 Meter Dash

31. Jaeden Carnahan 23.05

34. Erick Salcido 23.09

77. Favor Okere 23.83

Boy’s 400 Meter Dash

8. Damon Longfellow 50.34

Boy’s 800 Meter Run

55. Shane Ramsey 2:04.62

92. Parker Jones 2:09.45

Boy’s 1600 Meter Run

30. David Medina 4:27.29

36. Parker Jones 4:29.18

Boy’s 110 Meter Hurdles

26. Cole Goich 16.35

28. Seth Hymas 16.36

Boy’s 300 Meter Hurdles

10. Cole Goich 41.21

11. Erick Salcido 41.47

45. Seth Hymas 45.19

Boy’s 4×100 Meter Relay

22. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 1. Jaeden Carnahan 2. Favor Okere 3. Hunter Hanson 4. Shane Ramsey 44.47

Boy’s Sprint Medley Relay

1. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 1. Erick Salcido 2. Damon Longfellow 3. Shane Ramsey 4. David Medina 3:33.73

Boy’s 4×400 Meter Relay

5. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 1. Jaeden Carnahan 2. Parker Jones 3. Hunter Hanson 4. Damon Longfellow 3:26.19

Boy’s Pole Vault

6. Vance Madsen 10-08.75

Boy’s High Jump

13. Favor Okere 6-01.00

Boy’s Long Jump

13. Hunter Hanson 20-03.00

16. Seth Hymas 19-11.25

Boy’s Shot Put

12. Zach Geffre 45-01.00

23. Coleman Welsh 42-04.25

Boy’s Discus

8. Zach Geffre 132-09.75

16. Coleman Welsh 121-02.25

Girl’s Results



Girl’s 100 Meter Dash

29. Favour Wanjoku 13.07

Girl’s 200 Meter Dash

17. Selena Cudney 26.23

25. Favour Wanjoku 26.47

Girl’s 400 Meter Dash

18. Bailee Radakovich 1:00.30

27. Jenae Ramirez 1:01.00

42. Shaunti Longfellow 1:02.20

Girl’s 800 Meter Run

18. Bailee Radakovich 2:21.45

64. Hanna Shuler 2:30.60

Girl’s 1600 Meter Run

31. Shaunti Longfellow 5:20.97

54. Hanna Shuler 5:27.86

Girl’s 300 Meter Hurdles

22. Jenae Ramirez 48.92

Girl’s 4×100 Meter Relay

10. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 1. Hanna Shuler 2. Jenae Ramirez 3. Rachel Shuler 4. Favour Wanjoku 50.77

Girl’s Sprint Medley Relay

4. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 1. Selena Cudney 2. Rachel Shuler 3. Hanna Shuler 4. Bailee Radakovich 4:18.86

Girl’s 4×400 Meter Relay

16. Rock Springs HS-WY ‘A’ 1. Selena Cudney 2. Shaunti Longfellow 3. Jenae Ramirez 4. Bailee Radakovich 4:12.22

Girl’s Long Jump

6. Selena Cudney 16-08.75

11. Favour Wanjoku 16-02.00

Girl’s Shot Put

5. Courtney Smith 38-00.75

9. Emily Quigley 34-00.75

14. Megan Bradford 32-07.00

16. McKenna Bournazian 32-06.25

30. Rachel Shuler 30-08.00

44. Shelynd Halls 28-03.00

Girl’s Discus