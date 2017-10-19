RSHS Will Play Last Regular Season Game in Natrona

ROCK SPRINGS—The Rock Springs Tigers football team will play their final seasonal game in Casper against Natrona County this Friday, October 20, at 7 pm.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:





Tigers have 4-4 Record

The Tigers are heading into their game against the number two ranked Natrona County Mustangs with a 4-4 record. The Mustangs are going into the game with a 7-1 record.



Tigers will get Fifth, Sixth, or Seventh Seed

Rock Springs is fighting for the fifth seed, as are Thunder Basin and Laramie. Number five ranked Thunder Basin and unranked Laramie are playing Friday night. These three teams will take the fifth, sixth, and seventh seeds.

Cheyenne South and Cheyenne Central will battle for the eighth and final seed. The loser will not make the playoffs, along with Campbell County.