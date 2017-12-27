RSHS Wrestling Drops Close Dual to Natrona

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School wrestling team competed in a dual against Natrona County last week in Casper on Friday, December 22.

The Tigers and the Mustangs offered each other a tough match up, but the Tigers just barely lost, 36-40.

Listed below are the individual results.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Individual Dual Results



106

Cash Christiansen (Rock Springs) over Cole Wirtz (Natrona County) (Fall 1:14)



113

Zach Vasquez (Rock Springs) over Landen Roberts (Natrona County) (Fall 1:06)



120

Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Cyruss Meeks (Natrona County) (SV-1 5-3)



126

Ashton Dupape (Rock Springs) over Kyler Henderson (Natrona County) (Fall 4:35)



132

Cole Seymour (Rock Springs) over Wade Charron (Natrona County) (Dec 4-0)



138

Jesse Briseno (Natrona County) over Unknown (For.)



145

Hunter Weickham (Natrona County) over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs) (Fall 1:31)



152

Tristan Profaizer over Unknown (For.)



160

Wyatt Yenney (Rock Springs) over Walter Ratchford (Natrona County) (Fall 0:25)



170

Brett Brenton (Natrona County) over William Petrovich (Rock Springs) (Fall 2:38)



182

Wyatt Atkinson (Natrona County) over T.J. McNeil (Rock Springs) (MD 16-5)



195

Daniel Slack (Natrona County) over Unknown (For.)



220

Yahav Shraiber (Natrona County) over Unknown (For.)



285

Trevon Smith (Natrona County) over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) (Fall 0:56)

Up Next

Rock Springs will compete at the Bison Bonanza at Cheyenne South on Friday, December 29. Along with Rock Springs, the participating teams include Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Douglas, Wheatland, Torrington, and Burns/Pine Bluffs.