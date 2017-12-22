RSHS Wrestling Drops Dual to Uintah

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Spring High School Tigers wrestling team competed in a dual against the Uintah Utes at home on Wednesday, December 20, in which Uintah won 44-30.
The Tigers traveled to Casper to wrestle against Natrona County today, Friday, December 22.
Listed below are the individual results.
Rock Springs High School
Individual Results
106
Cash Christiansen over Unknown (For.)
113
Zach Vasquez over Gunnar Harrison (Uintah) (Dec 8-4)
120
Gavin Ayotte (Uintah) over Mason Yenney (TF 26-8 4:00)
126
Ashton Dupape over Randon Deets (Uintah) (Dec 1-0)
132
August Harrison (Uintah) over Trevor Allred (Fall 2:37)
138
Randy Merkley (Uintah) over Cameron Metcalf (Dec 9-5)
145
Bridger Bennion (Uintah) over Colton Davidson (Fall 3:09)
152
Tristan Profaizer over Cade Hatch (Uintah) (Fall 4:00)
160
Wyatt Yenney over Hayden Boren (Uintah) (Fall 5:38)
170
Tanner Moon (Uintah) over William Petrovich (Fall 3:52)
182
Cameron Laris (Uintah) over T.J. McNeil (Fall 3:13)
195
Adam Forbush over Emmanuel Cisneros (Uintah) (Fall 1:34)
220
Jadin Meyer (Uintah) over Unknown (For.)
285
Chance Kennicker (Uintah) over AJ Kelly (Fall 1:06)