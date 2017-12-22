RSHS Wrestling Drops Dual to Uintah

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Spring High School Tigers wrestling team competed in a dual against the Uintah Utes at home on Wednesday, December 20, in which Uintah won 44-30.

The Tigers traveled to Casper to wrestle against Natrona County today, Friday, December 22.

Listed below are the individual results.

Rock Springs High School

Individual Results



106

Cash Christiansen over Unknown (For.)



113

Zach Vasquez over Gunnar Harrison (Uintah) (Dec 8-4)



120

Gavin Ayotte (Uintah) over Mason Yenney (TF 26-8 4:00)



126

Ashton Dupape over Randon Deets (Uintah) (Dec 1-0)



132

August Harrison (Uintah) over Trevor Allred (Fall 2:37)



138

Randy Merkley (Uintah) over Cameron Metcalf (Dec 9-5)



145

Bridger Bennion (Uintah) over Colton Davidson (Fall 3:09)



152

Tristan Profaizer over Cade Hatch (Uintah) (Fall 4:00)



160

Wyatt Yenney over Hayden Boren (Uintah) (Fall 5:38)



170

Tanner Moon (Uintah) over William Petrovich (Fall 3:52)



182

Cameron Laris (Uintah) over T.J. McNeil (Fall 3:13)



195

Adam Forbush over Emmanuel Cisneros (Uintah) (Fall 1:34)



220

Jadin Meyer (Uintah) over Unknown (For.)



285

Chance Kennicker (Uintah) over AJ Kelly (Fall 1:06)