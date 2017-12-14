RSHS Wrestling Drops Hard Fought Dual Against Star Valley

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School Tigers wrestling team competed in a dual with the Star Valley Braves on Wednesday, December 13, in which the Braves, who are the defending 3A state champions, won 36-29.

Dual Recap

The dual started with the 160 weight class, in which Rock Springs’ Wyatt Yenney won by decision. Star Valley then took the lead, winning the 170 class by forfeit and the 182 class by pin.

Rock Springs’ Dalton Black won by decision in the 195 weight class. Star Valley then won the 220 class by forfeit, and the 285 by pin, making their lead 24-6.

Tigers Cash Christiansen and Zach Vasquez then won by major decisions in the 106 and the 133 weight classes, respecitively. Mason Yenney then won the 120 match to bring the score to 14-24.

The Braves took the 126 and 132 matches, both by decisions. Then, RJ Stassinos of Rock Springs won the 138 match by pin. Star Valley won the 145 weight class. For the last bout of the dual, Tristan Profaizer of Rock Springs won the 152 class by pin, making the final score 29-36.

Individual Results



106

Cash Christiansen (Rock Springs) over Waylon Nelson (Star Valley) (MD 9-1)



113

Zach Vasquez (Rock Springs) over Logan Hoopes (Star Valley) (MD 11-1)



120

Mason Yenney (Rock Springs) over Tristan Hicks (Star Valley) (Dec 6-4)



126

Spencer Angell (Star Valley) over Cole Seymour (Rock Springs) (Dec 7-0)



132

Gavin Patterson (Star Valley) over Cameron Metcalf (Rock Springs) (Dec 6-0)



138

RJ Stassinos (Rock Springs) over Kaden Watson (Star Valley) (Fall 1:56)



145

Trevor Clark (Star Valley) over Landon Toth (Rock Springs) (Fall 2:26)



152

Tristan Profaizer (Rock Springs) over Kohlton Burk (Star Valley) (Fall 3:05)



160

Wyatt Yenney (Rock Springs) over Kodi Burk (Star Valley) (Dec 13-6)



170

Koa DeLong (Star Valley) over Unknown (For.)



182

Matt Hunting (Star Valley) over Brayden Latham (Rock Springs) (Fall 1:14)



195

Dalton Black (Rock Springs) over Connor O`Brien (Star Valley) (Dec 5-3)



220

Josh Dawson (Star Valley) over Unknown (For.)



285

Hunter Cranney (Star Valley) over AJ Kelly (Rock Springs) (Fall 0:24)

Team Scores:

Rock Springs 29

Star Valley 36