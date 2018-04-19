RSJH Students Share Their Art

ROCK SPRINGS — Over 260 pieces of art by nearly 100 students from Rock Springs Junior High School are featured in the current Youth Arts Month display at the Community Fine Arts Center, on display April 17 – 28, 2018.

Each year, displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Arts Month observed in March. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

These students have chosen to take art classes as an elective in addition to their core curriculum. They have worked in a variety of media including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylic, markers, ink, colored pencil, and printmaking. The students taking 3D classes work in clay, paper materials and paint.

Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminologies such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

Art specialist Halli Riskus along with Jamie Morgan teach the painting and drawing classes at Rock Springs Junior High. The students use a variety of mediums including pencil, colored pencil, watercolor, printmaking and combinations of all. The 3D sculpture and graphic arts classes are taught by Nathan Wonnacutt. From large paper animals to computer renderings, Wonnacutt’s students pushed their creativity.

Drawing I

Ellie Alldredge, Ashley Anderson, Ally Anderson, Payten Archuleta, Josie Arrants, Hadley Banks, Chloe Barney, Serenitie Bradley, Christopher Benboe, Braxton Berry, Sabrina Bush, Kyler Calderone, Brett Camphouse, Kolter Castillen, Savannah Cheney, Destiny Cox, Lindsey Cox, Zach Croft, Estefania Cuellar, Erin Darlington, Brayden Davies, Emily DeBernardi, Taylor Egbert, Delanie Ensign, Aliana Estes, Emma Fahrnkopf, Maelynn Fitchorn, Ethan Flansburg, Davan French, Yakeline Gonzalez, Abigail Harris, Megan Hollingshead, Ivanna Ibarra, Danyell Jacobson, Isabel Jantz, Glori Johnson, Makayla Johnson, Melania Kidd, Kylee Knudsen, Sydney Layland, Kayla Maes, Alyssa Martinez, Vivian Martinez- Bribiescas, Michel Melendez, Heber Mendez, Sage Mills, Amanda Morales, Walter Morinal, Novaleigh Moses, Allison Murray, Aiden Nauenburg, Hanee Park, Gabriela Peraza, Summer Prettyman, Gwenman Pritchard, Cassie Rath, Hayden Rodgers, Isaac Schoenfeld, Ashley Sentz, Emmy Shamsie, Kasandra Silva, Byron Simek, Natalie Sleight, Alyssa Smith, Jesse Smith, Maggie Smith, Logan Tepayotl, Rozalyn Trujillo, Maria Turribiates, Torrance Walton, Isabelle Wasseen, Kayleigh Webb, Evelyn Wilkinson, Andrea Zacaras, Denisse Zamora, Laci Zuck

Drawing II

Lillie DeVree, Martha Dulaney, Jose Garcia, Corey Gaylord, Giovanna Gonzales, Tavarez Hughs, Brecken Hunsaker, Kamrynn James, McKile Karsch, Uriah Lamb, Jeryk Mena, Colten Nielsen, April Olivas, Cassie Rath , Kenzie Undessser, Lacie Vasquez

Painting I

Ellie Alldredge, Joselyn Arrants , Kalysta Bates, Alyx Bolton, Alexis Caudell, Lindsey Cox, Tiffany Finch, Davan French, Kenidee Fullmer, Corey Gaylord, Giovanna Gonzales, Mary Gonzalez, Ashlynn Guffey, Katie Hansen, Abigail Harris, Yascara Hernandez, Jeryk Mena, Emma Nickson, Summer Prettyman, Gwennan Pritchard, Jacqueline Renz, Myla Ruiz, Kassandra Silva, Natalie Sleight, Mia Spicer, Emily Taucher, Kenzie Undesser, Lacie Vasquez, Londyn Wagner, Heather Wales, Denisse Zamora

Sculpture I

Ellie Alldredge, Ally Anderson, Grace Bodnaryk, Lillie DeVree, Emma Fahrnkopf, Jeremia Fennell, Jadyn Fernandez, Sydnee Franks, Kenidee Fullmer, Kailtyn Hansen, Memphis Hutchins, Kylee Knudson, Amelia Lindsay, Destiny- Joe Macy, Taylie McQueen, Joshua Owens, Carsen Pacheco, Dailen Pedersen, Kaylee Pines, Alyssa Proa, Whitney Rodabaugh, Kyra Schwartz, Natalie Sleight, Bridgette Stratton, Monzerrat Vejar, Torrance Walton, Andrea Zacarias, Danisse Zamora

Sculpture II

Mackenzie Bradley, Latania Dennis, Giovanna Gonzalez, Ivanna Ibarra, Lucus Johnson, Allison Murray, Roberto Gomez Olivias, Makenzi Scott, Kenzie Undesser, Maria Valdez, Lacie Vasquez

Graphic Art

Anden Anderson, Gabriela Peraza Arce, Joselyn Arrants, Wyatt Cartwright, Shelby Davis, Jacob Eddy, Melissa Gallegos, Megan Hollingshed, Lucus Johnson, Ariana Kuhn, Kayden Leftwich, Helena McManus, Derek Mehal, Ruben Navarro, Laura Parker, Kaylee Pines, Cameron Ribordy, Jesse Salazar, Kyra Schwartz, Kennedy Shassetz, Isabelle Wasseen, Alyk Witt, Jayleigh Wright

Next in line with the student displays, will be Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools students displaying May 1-12 with a reception on May 2 at 6 p.m. This year, the art instructors from Sweetwater School District #1 are displaying their own artwork from May 15 – 30 with a reception on May 16 at 6 p.m.

Parents and friends are encouraged to stop by the CFAC to see the young artists’ work as well as the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. 1. CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.