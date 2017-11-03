RSNB Bank Diaper Drive Donates Over 16,502 Diapers

ROCK SPRINGS — The RSNB Bank diaper drive was a huge success with over 16,502 diapers and 504 wipes donated to our local diaper bank. They beat last year’s donation by more than 700 diapers!

RSNB Bank collected the diapers in partnership with the United Way. The local diaper bank, much like the food bank, will distribute the diapers to needy people in the area.

The Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming is a United Way program, which is a partner with the National Diaper Bank Network.

Since 2013, the United Way of Southwest Wyoming and local businesses have been working hand-in-hand to make sure its youngest residents are covered. The group started the first diaper bank in Wyoming.

A huge “thank you” from RSNB Bank, Your Community Bank!

