RSNB Bank Holds 3rd Annual Diaper Drive

RSNB Bank is excited to announce the kick off of their 3rd Annual Diaper Drive.

Last year RSNB Bank collected over 15,800 diapers and this year the need is even greater!

An average monthly supply of diapers costs approximately $80 to $100. The only federal assistance program that can be used for diapers has to cover many other expenses, including rent, electric, heat and other basic needs. Little if any money is available to purchase enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.

RSNB Bank has teamed up with United Way to help supply the urgent need for diapers. All diapers donated will stay within our community and be available for those in need through the Diaper Bank at the Food Bank.

Diaper donations may be dropped off at either location of RSNB Bank. Cash donations may be mailed to Avis Dunkin-Mazur, RSNB Bank, P.O. Box 880, Rock Springs, WY. 82902.

Please help to keep our babies clean, dry and healthy!

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

RSNB Bank Main Office

200 Second St. in Rock Springs

Lobby Hours

Mon – Fri 9 am – 5 pm

RSNB Bank West Branch

1987 Dewar Dr. in Rock Springs

Lobby Hours

Mon – Fri 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

