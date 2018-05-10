RSPD Arrests Four Following Narcotics-Related Search Warrant

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a Rock Springs Police Department press release, on the evening of May 9, 2018, detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant at 730 1st Avenue West.
Upon entry into the home, contact was made with four adults and one toddler-age child.
A search of the home revealed various items of drug paraphernalia and controlled
substances.
After an investigation the following arrests were made:
- Lacy Oriet Marks for alleged possession of marijuana (3rd of subsequent offense) and possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense)
- Brittany Lacy for alleged possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense) and
child endangerment with methamphetamine
- Kristina Blount for alleged possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense)
- Nickolaus Hayward for alleged possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense).
All persons are innocent until proven guilty.