RSPD Arrests Four Following Narcotics-Related Search Warrant

From left: Lacy Oriet Marks, Brittany Lacy, Kristina Blount, and Nickolaus Hayward.

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a Rock Springs Police Department press release, on the evening of May 9, 2018, detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant at 730 1st Avenue West.

Upon entry into the home, contact was made with four adults and one toddler-age child.

A search of the home revealed various items of drug paraphernalia and controlled
substances.

After an investigation the following arrests were made:

  • Lacy Oriet Marks for alleged possession of marijuana (3rd of subsequent offense) and possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense)
  • Brittany Lacy for alleged possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense) and
    child endangerment with methamphetamine
  • Kristina Blount for alleged possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense)
  • Nickolaus Hayward for alleged possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense).

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

