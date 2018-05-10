RSPD Arrests Four Following Narcotics-Related Search Warrant

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a Rock Springs Police Department press release, on the evening of May 9, 2018, detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant at 730 1st Avenue West.

Upon entry into the home, contact was made with four adults and one toddler-age child.

A search of the home revealed various items of drug paraphernalia and controlled

substances.

After an investigation the following arrests were made:

Lacy Oriet Marks for alleged possession of marijuana (3rd of subsequent offense) and possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense)

Brittany Lacy for alleged possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense) and

child endangerment with methamphetamine

Kristina Blount for alleged possession of methamphetamine (3rd or subsequent offense)

Nickolaus Hayward for alleged possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense).

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.