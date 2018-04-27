RSPD Asks For Public’s Cooperation During 2018 Overlay Project

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a press release from the RSPD.

The City of Rock Springs appreciates everyone’s cooperation during the 2018 Overlay Project. On April 30th, Grant Street, from College to Center Street will be closed for paving. We anticipate a one day closure, but will notify if longer.

Please acknowledge and obey all traffic control devices during this operation. The City apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause, and will do our best to have the street open and back to normal operation as soon as possible. Thank you again for your patience and cooperation.