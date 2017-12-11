RSPD Asks Public’s Help In Identifying Walmart Theft Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a theft at Walmart.

On Saturday, December 2nd, 2017, at approximately 1:30 pm, a male subject entered Walmart. He then placed several items in his shopping cart and proceeded to the checkout line. While the cashier was totaling his checkout items, the male pushed his cart through without paying.

He got into a newer model dark-colored Chevrolet truck and left the area.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, who is pictured, please contact Cpl. Paul Schoenfeld at 307-352-1575.