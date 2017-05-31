RSPD Investigates Auto Burglaries

ROCK SPRINGS – Chief Dwane Pacheco would like to remind the citizens of our community to keep the doors locked and the windows up in their vehicles when they are unoccupied.

Recently, officers have responded to an increased amount of auto burglary calls. Many of the auto burglaries in the area are committed when suspects find unlocked doors or open windows.

When this happens, it is easy for burglars to steal items and leave behind little to no evidence for officers to work with.

Additionally, keep valuables in your vehicle out of sight and remove items such as a wallet or purse each time you leave your vehicle.

By following these tips, you can help yourself from becoming a victim of an auto burglary or related crimes. RSPD will be conducting extra patrols through residential neighborhoods to help prevent these crimes.

If you have information, tips, or questions regarding recent auto burglaries please don’t hesitate to contact dispatch at 307-352-1575 to speak with an officer.

You can also report anonymously through Sweetwater Citizens Crimestoppers at 307-362-TIPS (8477).