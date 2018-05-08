RSPD Investigates Fatal One Vehicle Crash

ROCK SPRINGS– The RSPD continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday evening.

On May 6, 2018 at approximately 8:40 pm, officers from the Rock Springs Police Department respond to Westgate Drive and the Blairtown Connector Road for a single vehicle accident with injury.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a maroon Jeep on its passenger side and the female driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, Brook Rutland (38) from Rock Springs, died from injures sustained in the crash.

The sequence of the events related to the accident are currently being investigated and no further information is available at this time.