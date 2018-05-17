RSPD Investigates Larceny at Kelly’s Convenience Store

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a larceny at Kelly’s Convenience Store.

On May 16, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m., a male and two female subjects entered Kelly’s Convenience store at 1652 9th Street and left the store without purchasing various items.

One of the females was later located and identified as Melissa Schwartz. Schwartz was issued a summons for shoplifting but would not give officer’s further information on the other suspects.

Attached is a photo of the suspects, if you have any information about their identity or this case please contact Officer Brough at 307-352-1575.

Images are below: