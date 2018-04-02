RSPD Investigates Larceny At Smith’s Food and Drug

ROCK SPRINGS — RSPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a larceny at Smith’s Food and Drug.

On March 31, 2018, at approximately 11:20 p.m., a white male subject picked up an employee’s jacket, walked out to a dark-colored pick-up truck and took money from the wallet that was inside the jacket.

The male subject then dropped the wallet in the parking lot and kept the jacket. He then returned to the store and paid cash for several items before leaving with the female pictured in the photo.

Attached is a photo of the suspects, if you have any information about their identity or this case please contact Officer Snyder at 307-352-1575.

