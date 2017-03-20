RSPD: Suspect Identified In Theft At White Mountain Mall

UPDATE — The suspect in the surveillance photos has been identified. He came into the police department this afternoon to speak with officers. RSPD wants to thank the public for their continued support and assistance in our investigations.

ROCK SPRINGS — The RSPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a theft at the White Mountain Mall.

On Wednesday, March 15th at approximately 2:15 p.m., a Hibbitts Sporting Goods bag containing merchandise was taken from a table outside the PretzelMaker.

Surveillance images show the suspect was a white male, wearing blue jeans with fading and tearing on the front, a white shirt with a black design, red shoes, and a blue flat bill hat with a red graphic on the front.

If you have information regarding the identity of the suspect in the photographs, please contact Officer Jared Brough at 307-352-1575.