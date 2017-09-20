RSPD Investigating Burglaries; Asking For Public Vigilance

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is currently investigating a string of burglaries that have occurred at several businesses. Since June 1st there have been four different businesses victimized.

Chief Dwane Pacheco would like to ask citizens to be more vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

If you have information, tips, or questions regarding the recent burglaries please don’t hesitate to contact dispatch at 307-352-1575 to speak with a detective. You can also report anonymously through Sweetwater Citizens Crimestoppers at 307-362-TIPS (8477).