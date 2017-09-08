RSPD Investigating Missing Person

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Pacheco the Rock Springs Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating a Missing Person.

On September 7th, 2017 the Rock Springs Police Department initiated an investigation into a Missing Person, James Gary Linkous (68) of 1002 6th Street.

The initial investigation indicates Linkous has been missing for at least 2 months under suspicious circumstances. He was last believed to be at his home on 6th Street.

Linkous is described as a white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information on Linkous is encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-362-6575