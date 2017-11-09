RSPD Issues Updated Release On Shooting Of Pit-Bull

ROCK SPRINGS — The following is a press release issued by Chief Dwane Pacheco about the shooting of a dog by an RSPD Officer.

On November 8, 2017, at approximately 4:51 p.m. detectives and uniformed officers served a search warrant at 1057 Evergreen Way. The warrant was issued for evidence related to computer crimes.

The initial officer on scene approached the residence to make contact with the occupants. A resident opened the front door at which time a pit-bull darted out of the residence. The dog bit the officer’s foot as he stood on the outside landing. A plainclothes detective, performing duties as a backup officer, was then charged by the pit-bull in the front yard. The detective shot the charging dog and it died on scene.

The warrant was executed without further incident. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

An internal investigation of this incident is being conducted by the Rock Springs Police Department.

-From an RSPD press release.

