RSPD Makes Two Marijuana Arrests After Littering Complaint

ROCK SPRINGS — According to the Rock Springs Police Department, on May 14, 2018, at 1:15 pm officers contacted occupants in a vehicle that was parked in the desert area near Agate Street, after receiving complaints regarding littering in the area.

Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, officers smelled marijuana and a

subsequent search revealed approximately two ounces of marijuana.

Arrested was Jasinda Leturgey, 19, for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana less than 3 ounces and Khadijah Brown, 19, for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana less than 3 ounces, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and interference with a police officer.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.