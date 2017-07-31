RSPD Releases Traffic Pattern Changes For 2017 Sweetwater County Fair

ROCK SPRINGS — Chief Dwane Pacheco announces that the traffic pattern for the 2017 Sweetwater County Fair this year should be the same as it has been for the past couple years.

Starting on Tuesday night at around 5 pm, traffic along southbound Yellowstone Rd. will be diverted onto Foothill Blvd.

This will be implemented beginning Tuesday night and continue nightly through Saturday night.

This should help alleviate some of the traffic for safer pedestrian crossing from the vacant lot across from the main entrance to the fair. Armory Dr. will also be closed nightly at 5 pm to through traffic for the added safety to fairgoers.

The main gate will be closed to vehicular traffic for the entire week.

Paid parking will be available at the north gate, along with handicapped and VIP parking.

It is recommended that fairgoers use the Grandstand Parking area where there is free parking. Shuttles will be running from there to and from the main gate nightly from 6 pm – 1 pm.

At the end of the night, all traffic will be directed out of the North Gate, (right turn only) to JY Road on Yellowstone. The JY road is about a half-mile north on Yellowstone Rd and serves as a short cut to Highway 191 near Reliance, and back to Rock Springs.

After 9 pm, people going north on Foothill Blvd at Signal will be allowed to only turn to the right toward Yellowstone Rd.

Also there will be no left turn allowed from Yellowstone Rd to Signal during this time. This is done to help fairgoers exit the area in a quicker, easier and safer manner.

Chief Pacheco wants to remind everyone to “Slow Down” in these areas.

Whenever you have a mix of children, carnivals, excitement, and vehicles, there is a potential for an accident.

If you drink, Please drink responsibly, and DON’T drink and drive. Call a cab or have a Designated Driver. He hopes everyone has a safe and fun experience at the fair this year.