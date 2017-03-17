RSPD Reminds Citizens About Motorcycle And Pedestrian Safety

ROCK SPRINGS — RSPD reminds citizens to stay alert out on the roadways with warm temperatures expected throughout the weekend. The sunshine will bring children out to parks and motorcycles out to the streets. Similarly, St. Patrick’s Day weekend will bring many pedestrians out to the streets for All Night Bar Night.

We want to stress the significance of double checking the roadways for motorcyclists and pedestrians. During the winter, we do not see a high amount of motorcycle and pedestrian traffic. RSPD reminds drivers to give motorcycles their space on the road and double check roadways for pedestrians. We too often see motorcycle crashes and fatalities during the first warm days of the year.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Motorcyclist deaths occurred 27 times more frequently than fatalities in other vehicles, based on 2014 fatal crash data. Additionally, in 2015, NHTSA reported that pedestrian fatalities were up to 5,376 deaths.

RSPD is more likely to see crashes involving alcohol on holiday weekends. RSPD cautions drivers to stay alert and help prevent crashes and injuries in the coming days.

Chief Dwane Pacheco urges you to slow down and be aware of motorcycles and pedestrians traveling about Rock Springs this weekend.

For information regarding our city ordinances regarding pedestrian crossing and motorcycles, visit our website at www.rswy.net