RSPD Reminds Community To Drive Safely With School Year Beginning

ROCK SPRINGS — Chief Dwane Pacheco and the Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind the community of several safety practices with the new academic year starting August 21, 2017, for Sweetwater County School District #1.

RSPD advises citizens to use caution when traveling through the city and neighborhoods and there will be children walking and buses traveling as kids go to and from school.

Please “SLOW DOWN” in school zones and near crosswalks. Please remember to yield to children/parents in crosswalks. When a pedestrian is in a crosswalk they have the right-of-way. During the school year, there will be increased enforcements in these areas. Remember to pay attention to speed signs as there may be a school zone that you are not aware of.

Finally, it is imperative to stop for school buses in both directions when red lights are flashing. Passing a school bus not only endangers children but also carries a large fine of $410.

Please allow extra time while driving through Rock Springs in order to account for school buses and school zones.