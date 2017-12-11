RSPD Reports Arrest In December 9th Stabbing On F Street

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a press release issued by the RSPD, a Rock Springs man is charged with a stabbing that occurred December 9th.

According to Chief Pacheco in the early morning hours of December 9th, 2017 the RSPD and Emergency Medical Services were summoned to 415 F Street in response to a report of a stabbing.

An investigation was conducted which indicated Mario Moreno (56) and Wesley Carter (32), both of Rock Springs, became involved in a verbal argument which then escalated to a physical altercation. During the physical altercation Mario Moreno reportedly obtained a knife and stabbed Wesley Carter one time in the chest.

Wesley Carter was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County where he was treated for his injuries. Mario Moreno was arrested for one count of Aggravated Assault and incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.