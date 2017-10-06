RSPD Responds to Gunshots Last Night

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the 800 block of Rhode Island on October 5, 2017 at approximately 9:20 p.m. in reference to two gun shots that had been heard in the area.

While speaking with the reporting party officers located a bullet hole in the ceiling of a residence and believed the upstairs neighbor to have fired the shot. Neighbors were evacuated and Officers secured the scene until members of the Rock Springs Police Department Tactical Response Team could arrive.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the male subject living in the upstairs residence but he did not respond.

After repeated attempts were unsuccessful, members of the Tactical Response Team made entry into the residence and found the male subject deceased.

It appears that the male subject died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

The RSPD would like to thank the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming HighwayPatrol, Rock Springs Fire Department, and Sweetwater Medics for their assistance with this and other calls that were occurring throughout the night.