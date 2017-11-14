RSPD Seeking Info In Restaurant Theft

ROCK SPRINGS — On November 13, 2017, around 7:30 PM, Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1635 Elk Street, Santa Fe Restaurant for a reported theft.

Through investigation, it was found that a male subject entered the restaurant and asked an employee to exchange some money. When the employee opened the cash drawer, the male suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area on foot.

The male suspect was not located, but video footage was obtained.

Attached is a photo of the suspect, if you have any information about his identity or this case please contact Officer Jason Wright at 307-352-1575.