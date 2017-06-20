RSPD Seeking Information On Female Runaway

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a runaway teen, Trinity Bryson.

Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Trinity Bryson, 15, of Rock Springs. She was last seen on Friday, June 16th in the early afternoon near Black Butte High School. She is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. She may have had a bag with her.

Bryson is not believed to be in danger, however, RSPD is asking for the public’s help for information on her whereabouts. If you have information regarding her location, please contact us at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.