RSPD Seeking Public’s Help In Identifying Shoplifting Suspect

UPDATE — The suspect has been identified.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect:

According to a RSPD post:

RSPD responded to Wal-Mart on June 1st at approximately 3:06 p.m. for the report of a shoplifting. A male suspect, entered the store and stole multiple items and left the store in a gray Toyota Camry. He is a male with dark hair and estimated to be between 30 – 40 years old. If you have information regarding this male’s identity, please contact Officer Jennifer Chick at 307-352-1575 or send us a private message.