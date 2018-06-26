RSPD Seeks Help in Locating Missing Person and Stolen Vehicle

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing person and a stolen vehicle.

On June 22, 2018, Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department responded to 417 Powell St. in reference to a stolen vehicle.

Officers met with Donna Munschenk who reported her white 2011 Toyota Rav4 with Montana license plate 137739G as stolen. The Toyota has a barbed wire license plate frame and a disability tag hanging from the rear window.

An acquaintance of Donna’s, Adam Rainwater is believed to be in possession of the vehicle. Rainwater is 75 years old he is described as Native American with olive skin, 5’7” and 200 lbs.

Rainwater has left the area under suspicious circumstances and a missing person report has been filed.

If you see either the vehicle or Rainwater or have information please call Central Dispatch at 307-352-1575 and ask to speak with Sgt. Erspamer.