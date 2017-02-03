RSPD Seeks Help in Locating Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an ongoing investigation.

Officers are seeking the whereabouts of Aurie Mora, 32 of Rock Springs. She is wanted on an active probation and parole warrant along with multiple other charges with the Rock Springs Police Department.

She was last seen driving a tan Honda Accord with temporary tags. If you have information regarding the location of Mora, please contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.