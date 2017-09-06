RSPD Seeks Public’s Help In Identifying Alleged Theft Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a theft at Smith’s Food and Drug.

On Tuesday, September 5, at approximately 6:15 pm, a male subject pushing a shopping cart with various grocery items (not in bags) was seen leaving the store without purchasing the products.

Surveillance images show the suspect was a white male, wearing a blue ball cap, black T-shirt and white and blue tennis shoes. The male has a tattoo on his right bicep.

The suspect was seen leaving in a smaller green pickup truck, possibly a Nissan.

If you have information regarding the identity of the suspect in the photographs, please contact Officer Jared Brough at 307-352-1575.