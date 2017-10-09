RSPD Street Crimes Unit Makes Oxycodone And Marijuana Arrests

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into a residence located on Clark Street in Rock Springs, Wyoming after developing information that controlled substances were being used and distributed at the residence.

On October 7th, 2017 RSPD Detectives and Patrol Officers executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence where controlled substances were located. Patricia Groshelle and Glen Pipkin were subsequently placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance- marijuana and possession of controlled substance- oxycodone.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty.