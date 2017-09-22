Ruby Lake (July 29, 1941 - September 19, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Ruby Lake, 76, of Green River, Wyoming, died Sept. 19, 2017, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Peacefully, she joined her Father in Heaven after enduring five years with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ruby was born July 29th, 1941, in Chloride, Arizona. She was the first surviving child of Willard Thomas Nichols and Violet Evelyn Ross. Her childhood years were spent in Park City, Utah, and she graduated from Park City High School in 1959.

She married the love of her life, Frank John Lake, November 30, 1959, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Together, Frank and Ruby had six children.

She was a beloved wife and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; her life was centered on her family. Ruby was a resourceful homemaker, and a skilled, self-taught seamstress. She enjoyed working with her hands and using her creativity to sew, crochet, and quilt. Bowling, swimming, and dancing with Frank were some of her favorite hobbies, along with cheering for the Utah Jazz.

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 57 years, Frank; her six children, Chris & Jim Dean, and Brenda & Derek Roosa, of Green River, Frank & Kathy Lake of Florissant, CO, Alana & Clark Robinson of Rock Springs, Laura & Lorne McFadden of Omaha, NE, and Shelly & Scott Chapman of Draper, UT; 12 grandchildren, Tyson, Ashlee, Samantha and Eric, Kasey, Taryn and Kyle, Frank, Trevor and Clairissa, L.J., Logan, Livia, Shayla & Shaydon; and two great-grandchildren, Taelyn & Kayson; two sisters, Barbara and Ron Droge and Evelyn and Rick McConkie of Utah and one sister-in-law Sue Nichols of Evanston.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Nichols.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September, 25th, 2017, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit one hour before services.

The family respectfully requests that any donations in her memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220 – Rock Springs, Wyoming. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.