Ruby M. Lawrence (September 1, 1943 – May 23, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Ruby Lawrence, 73, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior Tuesday afternoon surrounded by her family.

Ruby was born September 1, 1943, In Catlettsburg Kentucky to Mary and Tom Enyart.

She is survived by her children, Mark Moore, Jenny Moore, Regina Lee, Carmen Moore and Cheryl Moore. She is also survived by her grandchildren Ashley Doroha, Jessica Ineck, Quinn Lee Amber and Rachel Moore and many great-grandchildren.

Ruby was proceeded in death by her husband Johnny Lawrence.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory, Rock Springs.

At Ruby’s request, not services will be held.

-Fly with the angels Beautiful…

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.