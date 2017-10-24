Rudolph “Rudy” King (Dec 3, 1941 - October 14, 2017).

KITTANNING PA — Rudolph “Rudy” King, 75, or Kittanning, Pennsylvania, passed away on Oct. 14, 2017. Rudy was born on Dec. 3, 1941, in Cadogan, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Harmon King and Elvera Chemelli Felix.



Rudy married Carolyn Miller King on Oct. 11, 1960. The couple had just celebrated 57 years of marriage.



Rudy was a coal miner. His career started in Pennsylvania working in various mines. His career in the mining industry and his passion for hunting eventually led him to Wyoming. Rudy started out at Texas Gulf in the 1980’s and later retired as a State Mine Inspector.



He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of many clubs such as the Knights of Columbus, Eagles Aeries 2350, and the Latin American Club. His interests included playing cards, gardening, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. Rudy was able to enjoy all of his interests with his immediate family and friends such as Bill Kline, Jeff Dodd, Ron Hileman, Paul Wyant, Ross Mechling, Joe-Mack Herferd, Alvin Rosenberger, John Cessna, Paul Smith, Jim Miller, and Roy Cousin, as well as many others.



Rudy is survived by wife Carolyn King; mother Alvera Felix of Pennsylvania; four daughters Lisa & Andy Haught, Bobbi King, Mary & Ronald Williams, and Naomi King, all of Wyoming; two sons Rudolph “Tony” King of Wyoming and Dennis King of Pennsylvania; one sister Naomi & Ken Ratcliff of North Carolina; two brothers Robert King of Tennessee and Carmen Felix of Pennsylvania; two step-sisters Barb & Rick Bowser and May & Ron Hagofsky, both of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren Mike, Teri, & Chelsea King; Andrew & Samantha Haught; Kendra Munk; Justine King; Ron & Jon Williams & Kada Alcorn; Jake & Megan Schieve; and 8 great-grandchildren.



Rudy was preceded in death by father Harmon King; stepmother Sadie “Dot” King; two sisters Ramona Ellis & Mary Ann Herferd; stepsister Mona Rosenberger; two grandchildren Alicia King and Jesse James Haught; and great-grandchild Gene Alcorn.



Services for Rudy were held on Wednesday, Oct. 18th, at Mantini Funeral home in Ford City, PA. Cremation followed services.

