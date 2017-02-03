Run Your Vehicle on Ethanol-Free Premium at Red Horse Oil’s Exxon on Elk Street

Fill your vehicle, snowmobile, or ATV with ethanol-free premium at Red Horse Oil’s Exxon, 1640 Elk Street in Rock Springs.

Ethanol-free premium at Red Horse Oil is competitively priced and usually costs just a little more than premium blended with ethanol, but it’s worth it.

The dispenser is located around back with lots of space for easy access.

.



.

Why pure gas?

Many cars, motorcycles, boats, aircraft, and tools have engines that run worse or have parts that deteriorate when run on gasoline containing ethanol. Ethanol leaves residue on valves and other parts that can hinder performance.

.

Longer life

The Environmental Protection Agency approved gasoline with 15 percent ethanol for use in cars year 2001 or newer, yet it recommends against its use in mowers and other power equipment, stating ethanol may cause damage.

According to Consumer Reports, a Department of Energy study found that E15 caused hotter operating temperatures, erratic running, and engine-part failure. But even gas with the usual 10 percent ethanol (E10) could help destroy small engines. Your engine may run better and longer with ethanol-free gasoline.

.

Better Mileage

There is more energy (BTU content) in pure gasoline, resulting in better mileage.

.

Why does pure gas give me better mileage?

Pure gas gives better mileage than E10, and much better than E85, simply because gasoline has higher free energy than ethanol. The free energy of gasoline is 34.2 megajoules per liter. The free energy of ethanol is 24.0 megajoules per liter.

That means E10 (10% ethanol) has a free energy of 33.2 megajoules per liter, and E85 (85% ethanol) has a free energy of 25.6 megajoules per liter.

All else being equal, your mileage is reduced by 3% with E10 and 25% with E85. Mileage will be reduced even more if your engine doesn’t run as well on E10, which is often the case with older vehicles.

.

The Differences Between Ethanol and Gasoline

A gallon of gasoline provides one-third more energy than a gallon of ethanol.

Blending ethanol and gasoline at a ratio of 85 percent ethanol to 15 percent gasoline is nearly 30% less powerful than pure gasoline.

Ethanol is similar in acceleration, power, and cruising ability. Ethanol’s miles per gallon, however, are less than pure gasoline.

Ethanol causes damage to fuel systems and engines that pure gasoline does not. The most critical problems are water contamination and fuel separation. Ethanol attracts and absorbs water, including water from the air. When the ethanol absorbs enough water, fuel water contamination occurs in the car’s gas tank. This affects the engine performance. If the car sits for a while, fuel separation can occur. Fuel separation is where the gas and water form layers in the gas tank. If the motor sucks the water layer into the engine, the damage can be serious and costly.

Ethanol is alcohol, and alcohol causes corrosion in the fuel system. Metal parts rust and plastic parts become deformed or cracked.

Ethanol is not an ideal fuel additive. Older cars especially have problems with ethanol fuel.

.

.



Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.