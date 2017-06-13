Runaway Vehicle Stopped By Arrestor System

JACKSON — “It saved my life.”

Local Jackson resident Andrew Williams was heading back to Jackson after picking his 1992 Ford Econoline bus that had been at a shop in Idaho, when every Teton Pass commuter’s nightmare became a reality.

On the evening of June 2, around 5 p.m. Williams, lost control of his brakes on the pass. However, after some quick thinking on Williams part and the use of the newly opened truck arrestor system on the pass, a potential deadly crash was adverted.

Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) truck arrestor system, near milepost 7 on the south side of the roadway, was constructed to replace the previous run-away truck ramp where vehicles had to cross over the opposing lane of oncoming traffic to use the ramp. Williams said he was following two dump trucks over the pass when he lost his brakes.

“They were already going pretty slow, so I was on the brakes a lot. Then, I pushed on the brake, and they just go to the floor,” Williams recalled.

Williams then tried to pull the emergency brake, which immediately just snapped. That is when Williams knew he was in trouble.

“I was already shaking violently. In my head, I had a few options. I could try and drive into the mountain to stop myself, but there was no break in the oncoming traffic, and I was risking hurting someone else. Or I could ride the guardrail and use the friction to stop,” Williams recalled.

Williams chose to ride the guardrail, until the truck arrestor came into site. Williams said he approached the arrestor on the guardrail traveling at about 30 miles per hour when he chose to take it.

Of the 8 catchnets, only one was used to stop the vehicle. The vehicle sustained very little damage, mostly cosmetic to the headlight casing, and the vehicle was able to back out of the arrestor on its own. Williams was uninjured.

“I can’t believe I was ok. The system worked phenomenal,” Williams said.

Williams sat in the arrestor for some time before someone that knew him stopped to check on the situation. At that time, he used their phone to call for help.

The Teton truck arrestor system was opened in March of this year.

“This is the first time it’s been used. I was pretty impressed with the small amount of damage and the ease in which the arrestor stopped the vehicle,” Bruce Daigle said.

The WYDOT crews were able to replace the catchnet in a few hours, and the whole system was operational the next day.

Williams, like others, had some questions about what happens after a vehicle uses the arrestor and what costs are incurred to repair the system and put it back in working order.

Just like when a driver strikes the guardrail or box beam on the interstate, or has a fender bender with a state vehicle, claims are processed through one’s insurance and the state’s financial department. More than likely, the insurance will cover the costs of the collision.

WYDOT crews would like to remind all Teton Pass motorists who may lose control of their brakes–in any type of vehicle–that the arrestor system is effective and a safe way to stop a moving vehicle.