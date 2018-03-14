Rural Leaders, Innovators Meet in Casper to Grow Wyoming Agriculture

ENDOW Sustainable Harvest Subcommittee Hosts Forum in Casper

CASPER — Over 50 Wyoming people gathered at the Casper College Student Union on Wednesday to discuss opportunities and economic drivers in agriculture.

The event brought together a wide swath of Wyoming people interested in the future of Wyoming food, fiber and rural places.

From the future of local food production to innovation in agricultural technology to marketing specialty crops internationally, the conversation at the ENDOW Sustainable Harvest Public Forum covered a broad cross section of topics within agriculture.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The forum gave the ENDOW Sustainable Harvest Subcommittee much to chew on as they develop a long-term vision to diversify Wyoming’s economy over the next 20 years.

.

From Chefs & Brewers to Leaders & Academics

“It’s great to have this diverse group of thinkers come together and collaborate on ideas that can drive Wyoming agriculture toward a more dynamic future,” said Sustainable Harvest Chairman and Goshen County Commissioner Wally Wolski.

“Today ag producers, food freedom advocates, ag technology experts, brewers and distillers, chefs, academics, rural development leaders and passionate young people came together and worked to develop some really strong recommendations for Wyoming’s economic future. We have a lot of tough work ahead of us and a tight timeframe but this event puts us on a solid footing to deliver really impactful recommendations to Governor Mead by August 1st,” said Wolski.

.

Making Recommendations for Ag Business

“Today was a win, not just for ENDOW, but for our small towns and rural places. For people like us, who are in the business of providing food and fiber to Wyoming and the world, today’s forum and the exchange of creative ideas is exciting,” said Karen Hostetler, Sustainable Harvest Subcommittee member and owner of Mountain Meadow Wool Company in Buffalo.

“Now we have the tough job of taking all these great ideas and distilling them down into clear, actionable recommendations that can expand opportunities for ag-based business owners and for Wyoming’s rural communities now and 20 years into the future,” said Hostetler.

.

Keeping Young People in Wyoming

“Young people like me want to stay in Wyoming. And we want to be able to work in agriculture. But if we don’t – as a state and an industry – develop strategies to support next generation ag businesses, people my age might not be able to live, work and raise our families here,” said Quentin Moter, Wyoming FFA Association 2nd Vice President.

“That’s why this discussion is so important. I’m encouraged to find that younger voices are being listened to in the development of ENDOW’s recommendation,” said Moter.

The event was led by the Sustainable Harvest Subcommittee of the ENDOW Executive Council. Subcommittee members are Wally Wolski, Ray Fleming Dinneen, Karen Hostetler, and Mary Ellbogen Garland. The event also included representatives from ENDOW’s Rural Council and participants from around the state.

.

Still Taking Feedback

Wyoming people who have ideas about strategies for growing next generation agriculture and supporting rural communities but were unable to attend the forum in person are encouraged to fill out the Sustainable Harvest Forum discussion worksheet online and submit feedback to endow@wyo.gov.