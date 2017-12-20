Russell E. Trautman Jr. (November 29, 1930 – December 12, 2017)

JACKSON– Longtime Jackson resident Russ Trautman passed away peacefully at home in Jackson on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

Russ first came to Jackson in the 1960s to hunt and to visit high school friends Don and Janet Moyer and Jerry “Hoss” Moyer, who were then owners of the Hitching Post Lodge.

In 1970, Russ and his wife Marie moved their family to Jackson. For the next 26 years Russ and Marie owned and operated the Broken Arrow Ranch located on the Hoback River.

Like most ranch owners in those days, Russ wore many hats—from outfitter and hunting guide to short-order cook to plumber. His friendly nature, warm smile, and laughing blue eyes worked magic on ranch guests, many of whom remained cherished friends.

On almost any frosty morning during hunting season, Russ could be seen leaving the ranch astride his tall black Morgan horse, Happy Jack.

Within hours, his faithful dog Teeter, a miniature French poodle, would escape the house and head out after Russ. And as often as not, Happy would untie a knot or slip his halter and hightail it for home, leaving Russ to walk home in the twilight, Teeter at his heels.

In the early 70’s the off season stretched from November to April, leaving plenty of time for socializing with a tight-knit group of neighbors and friends.

With TV still years away from reaching the Hoback, card games, snowmobile outings, dinners, and occasional recreational drinking were the order of the day. Everyone in the neighborhood shared a single phone line.

There was no Internet, but it was easy to find out what was going on. Maybe that’s why it was called a party line?

In the mid-70’s, Russ and his brother-in-law Woody built the Holiday Inn Trav-L-Park, an RV park, on 18 acres of ranch property. As a result, many more people were added to Russ and Marie’s already extensive network of friends.

No off-season trip away from Jackson was complete without stops to visit one or two friends, and no corner of the country was too out of the way to contain at least one family eager to repay Russ and Marie’s western hospitality.

After retiring in 1996, Russ and Marie continued to make their home in Jackson, giving Russ more time to devote to his other great love: fishing. Of course, Marie was always number one.

Russ could often be found fishing the Hoback or Snake or on his pontoon boat out on Jackson Lake with family and friends. Several summers saw Russ and Marie make the long trek overland in their RV to Alaska for salmon season.

RV trips were also a nice escape from Jackson’s long winters and led to more new friends—in warmer places. Ultimately, these excursions led them to Yuma, Arizona, which became their winter home for the past ten years.

Russ was born at home in 1930 in Richland Township, Pennsylvania. His family owned and operated the Naceville Hotel, so it seems he was born to a life in hospitality. Before and after a brief stint in the Navy, Russ quarterbacked the semi-pro football team, the Greenjackets.

They didn’t have face masks on the helmets in those days, which contributed quite a bit of character to Russ’s nose. When his father fell ill, Russ was discharged from the Navy early so he could take over management of the family amusement machine business. He later purchased Moyer’s Bakery in Perkasie, Pennsylvania.

Russ met the love of his life, Marie Brown, in high school. They started dating when they were 15 and were married at the age of 19 in 1950. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at The Wort Hotel in October 2000, and their 67th wedding anniversary this year.

Russ is survived by his wife Marie; his sister Jean Wenhold of Perkasie, Pennsylvania; daughter Beth and son-in-law Gib Stennis of Windsor, Colorado; grandson John Stennis of Jackson; son Russell III (Guy) and daughter-in-law Jeannie of Jackson; and son Philip and daughter-in-law Cathy Dombi of Ashland, Oregon. They all loved Russ dearly. He will be greatly missed and long-remembered by everyone who knew him.

A public celebration of Russ’s life will be held in the spring. The family requests that any gifts in Russ’s memory be made to St. John’s Home Care and Hospice or St. John’s Living Center, P.O. Box 428, Jackson, WY 83001.