Ruth Mardell Fear (August 6, 1921 - December 10, 2017).

BIG PINEY — Ruth Mardell Bennett, Fear was born in Kemmerer, Wyo on August 6, 1921, to Rozal (Rod) and Inez Bennett.

Mardell passed away December 10, 2017.

Her early childhood was spent in Kemmerer, but during the Depression, the family traveled from Bear Lake, Ut to Cokeville, Jackson and various other places in search of work.

One winter was spent on her grandmother’s farm in Bear Lake, and Mardell rode the mail truck (usually a horse-drawn sleigh) to school.

She also attended grade school in Jackson Hole.

When Mardell was in the seventh grade, the family moved to Big Piney, where their roots were finally planted.

Mardell had three siblings, Dorothy Mae, who died in infancy, Rod and Jacquelin (Manning).

She graduated with honors from Big Piney High School, the only girl in a class of six.

She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth (Buss) Fear on December 30, 1937, and moved to the family ranch where they raised their four children, Kenneth, Deanne, Lynda, and Melodie.

Also sharing their home for many years was Shirley (Diebler) Tanner, who Mardell guided through High School and the University of Wyoming.

John Hintz also lived and worked with the Fears and still refers to them as his family. The door was always open, and Mardell would always make the meals stretch for unexpected visitors.

During World War II Mardell volunteered for the Red Cross.

The Extension Service was always a passion for Mardell.

She was a charter member of the Sublette County Extension Clubs, (Triangle Club in Big Piney) rising from local and county offices to State President and a National committeewoman. She was the Wyoming national convention coordinator for several years.

She received the prestigious Quealy Award in 1957. She was also a 4-H leader. She served as an officer on both local and State 4-H councils.

The county fair was a high priority at the Fear house, and Mardell served as a superintendent for over 50 years.

She was the county chaperon to State Fair for many years. Mardell was the first woman elected President of the Sublette County Farm Bureau and served two terms.

She was the secretary for the Wyoming Cancer Society for 16 years.

She was a lifetime member of the Green River Valley Cattlemen and Cowbelles and also served as their President for a term. She was named Ranchwoman of the Year in 1983.

An avid bridge player and member of the Friday Bridge Club, she was still playing the game up until her passing.

The family was deeply involved in rodeo and cutter racing, with Buss as a competitor and producer. Mardell handled the secretary, treasurer, gatekeeper and concession positions.

The Chuck Wagon Days Rodeo was held on the home ranch for many years until Buss decided it was time to establish an official Fairgrounds and the family worked diligently to that end. When family members competed, Mardell gracefully and bravely sat in the stands cheering on her husband, then her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Summers were usually spent in the mountains with the cattle.

Mardell cooked on a wood stove or campfire and was so excited when they acquired an old camper that had a bed and gas stove!

She hauled many meals and horses to and from the roundup, including one Shetland pony in the station wagon so Ken could join his dad for a day of working cattle.

In later years the grandchildren became the “cowboys” and Buss handled the “ranching 101” but Mardell still did the cooking, washing and “mothering”.

Kenneth and Mardell lived on the family ranch for 50 years, then retired to Marbleton where they kept a home base, but traveled pulling their fifth wheel trailer all over the western states, Canada and Mexico.

Some of her fondest memories were the trip to Africa she and Buss took and the trip on the piggyback train through Mexico. She also enjoyed cruising and sailed many a sea with her friend, Stella McKinstry

In her retirement, she became a devoted Denver Bronco fan.

Mardell was inducted into the Big Piney High School Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Alumni in 2016.

Mardell was preceded in death by her parents, Rod and Inez, sisters Dorothy Mae and Jacqueline, seven grandchildren, son in law, Allen Bradley and daughter in law Mary (Gurney) and her beloved husband Kenneth (Buss).

Surviving children, Kenneth Jr, Deanne (Bradley), Lynda (Doug Vickrey) and Melodie (Russ Good), 12 grandchildren, 24 children, Kenneth Jr, Deanne (Bradley), Lynda (Doug Vickrey) and Melodie (Russ Good), 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held December 28th at 2 pm, in Mableton, at the Southwest Senior Citizen Center.

Condolences may be left at Covill Funeral Home.

Memorials to Kickin Cancer, Sublette Center or charity of your choice.