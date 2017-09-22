Ruthanna Given Walsh (August 5, 1932 - September 14, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Ruthanna Given Walsh 85 passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017, at Sage View Care Center. Mrs. Walsh has been a resident of Rock Springs for the past 11 years and was a former resident Chicago, Illinois.

Mrs. Walsh was born on August 5, 1932, in Woodbury, New Jersey, the daughter of Fred Donges and Adaline Given.

She attended schools in Gloucester, New Jersey and was a 1950 graduate of the Gloucester High School. Mrs. Walsh also attended Einstein Hospital Nursing School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and received her Registered Nursing License.

Mrs. Walsh married Jack E. Walsh on August 10, 1955, in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

She worked as a nurse at many different hospitals over the course of 40 years, and later retired in 1996.

Mrs. Walsh enjoyed spending time with her family, being involved in her church, and volunteering her time with Red Cross and many other foundations.

Survivors include one son, Jack E. Walsh of San Diego, California, two daughters; Susan Been of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Karen Dickson and husband Rusty of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six grandchildren; Rachel Papps, Travis Fleckenstein, Jack Walsh, Shannon Walsh, Jonas Dickson and wife Danielle, and Brad Dickson and wife Regina.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack E, Walsh, and his parents, Fred and Adaline Donges.

Following cremation graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

