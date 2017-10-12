Saddle Up For The Bar J Wranglers

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bar J Wranglers, world-famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will perform Broadway Theater on Friday, December 8, 2017, for a Christmas Concert.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm with the concert starting at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $30 each and available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street) or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are also available online.

The Bar J Wranglers will entertain the entire family with western harmonies straight from the range, cowboy stories, and jokes that will have you laughing in the aisles and an evening of inspiration that will continue to lift your spirits long after the show.

Over 30 years ago, Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers, and now his sons, Scott and Bryan continue the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook, and Danny Rogers. The Bar J Wranglers perform in Jackson Hole 7 nights per week during the summer months, entertaining 700 people nightly at the acclaimed Bar J Chuckwagon.

During their off-season, the Bar J Wranglers perform all over the world, bringing their style of western music, close-knit harmony, outrageous comedy and remarkable musicianship to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“As much as we enjoy playing on our home stage, we love taking the show on the road,” says Scott Humphrey. His brother, Bryan, concurs, “It gives us another opportunity to meet with the fans, and it gives them the opportunity to share the fun of the Bar J Wranglers with their families and friends.”

Babe Humphrey, who will be part of this very special Christmas concert adds, “We so enjoy giving folks the opportunity to experience our authentic western show in their hometown.”

The Bar J Wranglers have performed with many Western music legends such as Roy Rogers, Dale Evans and Randy Travis and have been featured on numerous television and radio programs.

Leave your cares behind, sit back and unwind, spending time with the Bar J Wranglers!