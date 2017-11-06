Sally M. Peterson (November 19, 1941 - November 4, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Sally M. Peterson, 75, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2017, in Rock Springs, WY after a 1 year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born November, 19, 1941, in Superior, Wisconsin, the daughter of Herbert and Klotilde Anderson.

Sally loved to play the slot machines and play Bingo. Sally also enjoyed making many different types of crafts and watching various sports that her kids and grandkids played.

Sally started her banking career at Tracy Collins Bank in Salt Lake City, UT. She and her family then moved to Rock Springs in 1980, where she worked for First Security Bank, Wells Fargo Bank and retired from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

Sally leaves behind her daughter, Brenda Hughes, grandchildren Justin Bogden, Lisa (TR) Koshar, Alexis Peterson and three great-grandchildren Bradley Peterson, Daviney and Kendyll Koshar, all of Rock Springs. Brothers Duane Anderson and wife Dottie of Superior, WI, Dale Anderson and wife Doris of Plymouth, MN, Danny and wife Pat of Phelps, WI, sister Mary Pankow and husband Bob of Taylorsville, UT and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, husband Grant, brother Don, son Dean Peterson, granddaughter Nicole Peterson and granddog, Killer.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, November 10, 2017, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Regan Avenue, Rock Springs, WY.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St #220, Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Condolences for the family can be left by going to www.foxfh.com.