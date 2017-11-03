Samuel Engineering is Hiring Designers & Drafters

Samuel Engineering, Inc. (SE) has openings for Designers and Drafters, particularly in the Structural and Piping disciplines at its Rock Springs office.
Apply Today!
Essential job functions include:
- Developing fully functional designs and design drawings
- Coordination of these designs with other disciplines
- Familiarity with relevant codes, permits and software applications
- A basic understanding of the engineering process of performing and verifying calculations
- Understanding the purpose and use of vendor documents
- Understanding compliance of project schedules and company procedures.
SE has outstanding benefits and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
How to apply:
Email resumes to aslatten@samuelengineering.com.
Lean more at the Samuel Engineering website.
