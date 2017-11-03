Samuel Engineering is Hiring Designers & Drafters

Samuel Engineering, Inc. (SE) has openings for Designers and Drafters, particularly in the Structural and Piping disciplines at its Rock Springs office.

Apply Today!

Essential job functions include:

Developing fully functional designs and design drawings

Coordination of these designs with other disciplines

Familiarity with relevant codes, permits and software applications

A basic understanding of the engineering process of performing and verifying calculations

Understanding the purpose and use of vendor documents

Understanding compliance of project schedules and company procedures.

SE has outstanding benefits and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

How to apply:

Email resumes to aslatten@samuelengineering.com.

Lean more at the Samuel Engineering website.

