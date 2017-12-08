Santa Claus Will Visit Mission at Castle Rock on Saturday

GREEN RIVER– Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center is celebrating Christmas by hosting Santa Claus on Saturday, December 9, in which the community can come see Santa and tell him their Christmas wish lists.



Event Details

Santa will be visiting the Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center from 11 am to 1 pm. The event is free and open to all.

The Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center is located at 1445 Uinta Dr. in Green River.



For More Information

For more information, visit the event Facebook page by clicking here.