Santa Will Visit Flaming Gorge Modern Makers

GREEN RIVER– Santa will be making a visit to Flaming Gorge Modern Makers in Green River tomorrow, Saturday, December 23, from 11 am to noon and again from 1 to 2 pm.



Event Details

Modern Makers will have goody bags for the first 30 kids to come down and visit Santa. People can make holiday crafts and take pictures with Santa. Visiting Santa is free.

The store’s crafts and craft items will also be discounted.



For More Information

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook by clicking here.