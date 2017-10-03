Sargent, Gibson Tie for Fifth to Lead Cowgirls

LARAMIE– Sophomore Erin Sargent and senior Gabrielle Gibson recorded a three-round total 225 (+9) to tie for fifth at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate on Sunday. Sargent fired a final-day 73 (+1), while Gibson shot a 76 (+4) to lead the Cowgirls to a fifth-place team finish in Palm Desert.

First Time Since 2016 that Two Cowgirls Finished Top-Ten

It was the fourth top-five finish of Gibson’s career, the first for Sargent and the first time since the 2016 Grand Canyon Invite when at least two Cowgirls finished within the top-ten.

Additionally, it was the second-straight for Gibson, as she finished fourth at the Colonel Wollenberg Ram Classic in Fort Collins last week. Furthermore, with UW’s finish on Sunday, the Cowgirls have now finished within the top-ten as a team in the last eight tournaments dating back to last season.

UW Shot a Total of 927 (+63) Throughout Tournament

As a team, Wyoming shot a 306 (+18) on Sunday morning to remain in fifth place of the 12-team field with a 927 (+63). It was the best round of the tournament for the Brown and Gold, as it shot rounds of 312 (+24) and 309 (+21) yesterday.

Megan Knadler saved her best round of the tournament for Sunday. She posted a 77 (+5) for a total 238 (+22) and finished with a share of 29th-place. Sarah Hankins finished one shot behind Knadler with a three-round total 239 (+23).

Hankins signed off for an 80 (+8), as redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl fired a 76 (+4) on Sunday to conclude the tournament with a 239 (+23).

Kaylee Knadler recorded a third-round 82 (+10) for a total mark of 249 (+33), while freshman Jordan Remley closed out her first home tournament with a 256 (+38) after an 83 (+11) on Sunday.

Santa Clara took home the team title for the second-consecutive year. The Broncos were led by the individual champion Kristin Le, who shot a three-round 219 (+3) in Palm Desert and helped guide Santa Clara to the team title with an 898 (+34).

Next Competition

The Cowgirls will next compete at the Denver Ron Moore Intercollegiate, which is scheduled to begin this Friday from the Highlands Ranch Golf Club in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Wyoming Results

T5. Gabrielle Gibson: 73 (+1) – 76 (+4) – 76 (+4) = 225 (+9)

T5. Erin Sargent: 79 (+7) – 73 (+1) – 73 (+1) = 225 (+9)

T29. Megan Knadler: 79 (+7) – 82 (+10) – 77 (+5) = 238 (+22)

T32. Sarah Hankins 81 (+9) – 78 (+6) – 80 (+8) = 239 (+23)

T32. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 80 (+8) – 83 (+11) – 76 (+4) = 239 (+23) *

T58. Kaylee Knadler: 85 (+13) – 80 (+8) – 82 (+10) = 249 (+33)

T65. Jordan Remley: 85 (+13) – 88 (+16) – 83 (+11) = 256 (+40) *

*Played as an individual.