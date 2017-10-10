Sargent Records Top-20 Finish to Lead UW

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming Cowgirl golf team posted a three-round 899 (+35) to finish tied for 12th at the stacked Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate, hosted by the University of Denver.



Sargent Tied for 19th

The Cowgirls closed out the 54-hole event on Sunday with a 298 (+10) and were led by sophomore Erin Sargent who finished tied for 19th.

“Erin (Sargent) once again played great,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “A top-20 finish in this quality of field is well earned. We had a lot of great individual performances over the last few events and I’ve seen a lot of improvement as a team.”

“We look forward to the two weeks preparing for FIU Pat Bradley Invitational.”



Erin Sargent Recorded Career Best Three-Round Score

Sargent carded an even-par 72 on Sunday at the Highlands Ranch Golf Club as she knocked in a team-best six birdies during the final round.

She concluded the event with a 217 (+1), which is not only the best three-round score of her sophomore season, but the best of her career.



Gabrielle Gibson Totaled Eight Birdies

Senior Gabrielle Gibson was UW’s next best finisher as she shot an 80 (+8) over the final 18 holes to finish tied for 46th with a 226 (+10). Gibson totaled eight birdies over the three days.

Megan Knadler Recorded Season Best

Both Kaylee and Megan Knadler saved their best rounds of the tournament for the final 18 holes.

Megan, who finished strong by way of three birdies over the last six holes, recorded a season best and the second-lowest round for the Cowgirls on Sunday with a 73 (+1), while Kaylee signed for a 75 (+3) to finish the event.

Kaylee finished one shot ahead of Megan to tie for 57th overall with a 232 (+16).



Sarah Hankins Recorded Best Round Since Season Open

Junior Sarah Hankins also recorded her best round of the tournament on Sunday. Hankins posted a 73 (+1), for her best round of the season since the opening round of the fall at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic, and finished tied for 63rd with a 234 (+18).

Redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl and freshman Jordan Remley closed out the tournament tied for 66th. Skavdahl shot an 81 (+9), while Remley fired a career-best 72 (E). The two totaled a three-round 235 (+19).

Wyoming will close out its fall season with the FIU Pat Bradley Invitational in Sarasota, Fla. The three-day tournament will begin Oct. 22.



Wyoming Results – Final

T19. Erin Sargent: 70 (-2) – 75 (+3) – 72 (E) = 217 (+1)

T46. Gabrielle Gibson: 72 (E) – 74 (+2) – 80 (+8) = 226 (+10)

T57. Kaylee Knadler: 81 (+9) – 76 (+4) – 75 (+3) = 232 (+16)*

T61. Megan Knadler: 81 (+9) – 79 (+7) – 73 (+1) = 233 (+17)

T63. Sarah Hankins: 77 (+5) – 84 (+12) – 73 (+1) = 234 (+18)

T66. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 74 (+2) – 80 (+8) – 81 (+9) = 235 (+19)

T66. Jordan Remley: 79 (+7) – 84 (+12) – 72 (E) = 235 (+19)*

*Played as an individual.